MP calls for cancellation of “Stars on Fire” concert due to Israel-Palestine conflict

PETALING JAYA: A Perikatan Nasional member of Parliament has called for the cancellation of the Stars on Fire concert set to take place on Dec 1.

Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman justified this proposal to call off the concert on the grounds that a concert featuring Indian artistes was considered “insensitive and inappropriate” due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

India’s government had reportedly expressed their support for Israel earlier in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had openly condemned Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel.

Not only that, he also took part earlier in broaching the cancellation of the “Coldplay: Music of Spheres” concert – which is taking place tonight, NST reported

Abdul cited the Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah, who proposed to call off the British rock band’s concert as Coldplay supports ideals that goes against Malaysia’s morals and culture.

“The government should first shut all doors to immoral activities.

“Hence, I humbly ask the government to cancel both concerts,“ he said during his debate at the 2024 Supply Bill at the committee stage for the Communications and Digital Ministry.

The Stars on Fire concert set to take place on Dec 1, will be headlined by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and dance icon Prabhu Deva, alongside other Indian celebrities in Stadium Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.