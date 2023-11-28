Nearly 4,000 units of CLQ approved for construction in Kulim

ALOR SETAR: The Kulim Municipal Council (MPKK) has approved the construction project of 3,699 units of Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) to accommodate 30,541 foreign workers in the Kulim district and around the Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) industrial area.

Kedah Human Resources, Chinese, Indian and Siamese Communities and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Wong Chia Zhen said the CLQ was an initiative to control the movement and activities of foreign workers in local residential areas.

“So far, a total of 911 new units, which can accommodate 8,919 foreign workers, are being built and expected to be ready next year.

“Meanwhile, the KHTP local authority has approved the construction of the CLQ, which is expected to accommodate 1,500 foreign workers when it is completed next year. In addition, there is a temporary CLQ in the construction site at KHTP Phase 4 Industrial Zone which can accommodate 1,200 foreign workers,” he told the Kedah State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a question from Khairul Anuar Ramli (PN-Lunas) on the initiatives taken by the government to provide CLQ to legal foreign workers in the KHTP.

Wong added that more CLQs would be built according to the industry’s needs and the increase in the number of foreign workers throughout Kedah from time to time.–Bernama