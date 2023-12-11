No MACC officers stationed at MITRA, involved in procurement meetings

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said there are currently no officers from the commission stationed at the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra).

In fact, the Comission clarified that its officers are also prohibited from participating in any board, committee or secretariat meetings relating to the procurement of external agencies.

“This is in line with the Treasury Circular 1 (1PP),“ MACC said in a statement.

The statement was to clarify the news reports titled “MACC stations officer at Mitra for greater transparency” and “MACC Officers to join Mitra meeting” published by two English newspapers dated Nov 11.

MACC said it has also completed the investigation of misappropriation of Mitra funds from 2019 until 2021.

“Following that, MACC has successfully prosecuted 12 cases with 10 cases being tried in court and two accused have pleaded guilty,“ it added.

MACC said it has also reviewed the management of Mitra funds to enhance its procedures and transparency in the distribution of funds to the Indian community in the country.

“In addition, Mitra has submitted the report on Advisory Practice, Systems and Fund Management Procedures to the Ministry of National Unity on Feb 22, 2022. The report serves as a measure and tools to prevent corruption, abuse of power and misappropriation of government funds,“ it said.

The Commission said the MACC Act 2009 empowers MACC to not only investigate corruption, embezzlement, and abuse of power, but also to examine the practices, systems, and procedures to ensure that similar offenses are not repeated in the future.-Bernama