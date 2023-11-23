Nov 29 decision on Muhyiddin’s bid for permanent return of passport

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today fixed Nov 29 to decide on Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s bid for the permanent release of his passport.

Judge Azura Alwi fixed the date after hearing submissions by the applicant’s lawyer Datuk K Kumaraendran as well as deputy public prosecutors (DPPs) Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin and Lim Wai Keong.

Earlier, Kumaraendran submitted that it shouldn’t be an issue for the court to release the passport unconditionally, as his client has never failed to attend court proceedings since the case was started.

“My client also holds several important positions in this country...he is a Pagoh MP and Bersatu president. He also possesses assets in Malaysia. Thus, it shouldn’t be an issue for the court to release the passport permanently,” said the counsel today.

Meanwhile, Wan Shaharuddin countered that the application should not be allowed as the accused is still facing three money laundering charges.

Lim, on the other hand, argued that if the application is allowed, it would be a mockery of criminal justice as the main reason for the accused to have his passport returned to him permanently was for a holiday purpose.

Muhyiddin, who was clad in a dark blue suit, was present in court.

On Oct 16, Muhyiddin filed a notice of application for the court to vary the bond imposed on him for an unconditional release of his international passport.

In his affidavit in support, the Pagoh MP said he needed the passport for a family holiday in London and a medical check-up in Singapore at the end of this year.

On Oct 2, Muhyiddin filed an application for the Sessions Court here to give him a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) of the three charges of money laundering, amounting to RM200 million, relating to the Jana Wibawa project.

Muhyiddin is facing two charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity, which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral, here, between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021, and between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

Muhyiddin was also charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on March 13 this year with receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM5 million, and the case had been transferred to the Sessions Court here for a joint trial.

On Aug 15, the High Court acquitted and discharged Muhyiddin of four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million in connection with the Jana Wibawa project.

The prosecution then filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal against the decision, and hearing has been set for Feb 28 and 29 next year. - Bernama