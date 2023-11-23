Op Murni: MAF ever-ready to provide better services to flood evacuees

KUALA NERUS: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is ever-ready to improve its services while providing disaster relief, including for the Terengganu flood victims, recently.

The 8th Brigade Chief, Brig Gen Datuk Aizuddin Hassan said this includes being sensitive to women evacuees who are more comfortable with female personnel while being transferred to temporary relief centres.

“This time we are paying more attention to implementing (female personnel is prioritised to help women evacuees) because based on my experience in the peace-keeping force as Commander of MALBATT 850-8 under the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL), I find it easier to manage it this way.

“We ensure every evacuation operation includes female personnel. We take every opportunity to improve our services,” said Aizuddin, who is in charge of Op MURNI in Terengganu and Kelantan when speaking to reporters after visiting the Seri Pantai Camp in Seberang Takir here today to survey the Op Murni preparations.

The Op MURNI in Terengganu involves 17 officers and 356 personnel of various ranks from the 512th Territorial Army Regiment, the 18th Battalion of the Royal Malay Soldier Regiment (Para), the Fourth Mechanised Infantry Brigade (4th Mech) and the Fifth Royal Artillery Regiment.

Aizuddin said MAF always learns from its previous operations to provide the best possible service to every victim and this includes gathering data on the disaster and being proactive.

“That is why when flood waters rise at night we know the exact location as we identify the hotspots beforehand and establish contact with the village heads and local community.

“For example, two days ago we sent out our first responders at 1 am after receiving information from the public. We were one of the first to arrive and provided information to the Disaster Operations Control Centre and coordinated the rescue work after that,” he said.

He added that although the floods have started receding in the five districts with 3,326 evacuees as of 12 noon today, the MAF will continue monitoring the situation and maintain its first responder groups, in case there is another wave of floods. -Bernama