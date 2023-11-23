Penang 5G coverage stands at 73.4% as of Sept 2023

GEORGE TOWN: The State Legislative Assembly was told today that the 5G coverage in Penang has reached 73.4 per cent of populated areas as of Sept 30, 2023.

State Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said that, so far, 316 transmission sites are already receiving 5G coverage out of the total of 469 that will be fully completed by next year.

“The Local Government division, together with Digital Nasional Berhad (NDB) as well as Federal and state agencies like the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) local authorities, Public Works Department (JKR) and the Land and Mines Office (PTG), is carrying out 5G communication network development in Penang.

“The state government will continue to be committed to developing better and investor-friendly communication infrastructure which meets current needs and requirements and, at the same time, has implemented various initiatives to prepare the state towards becoming a digital state,” he said during the winding-up session of the state assembly sitting here today.

He said the percentage of 4G internet coverage, as of October, in populated areas stood at 99.85 per cent and had exceeded the national target of 96.96 per cent by the end of this year.

Zairil (DAP-Tanjung Bunga) said the state government, in collaboration with MCMC, is striving to resolve the issue of unsatisfactory 4G coverage in several areas statewide.

He said a total of 116 new transmitter structures had been built and are operational, while 2,044 existing transmitters have been upgraded to the 4G network.

“Work to improve coverage is still going on to ensure the 4G coverage meets the needs of the people, especially those in rural areas and villages,” he said.

He said that, for now, the mobile broadband penetration rate in Penang has recorded an increase of 169 per cent, surpassing the national rate of 133.3 per cent while the fixed broadband penetration is at 58.6 per cent, exceeding the national rate of 49.1 per cent.

“Meanwhile, the speed of mobile broadband in Penang is 51.74Mbps compared to the national speed of 48.1Mbps,” he said.

Zairil also said that Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has continuous plans to ensure the electricity supply capacity is increased in line with the increased development in Penang.

He said one of the main projects is the construction of a 275 kilovolt (kV) grid line from the mainland in Perai to Gelugor with a line capacity of 2000 megawatts (MW), which is under construction and expected to be completed in October next year.

“In the next five years, TNB also has plans to build six new main intake substations (PMUs) statewide to increase the supply capacity, including in the Batu Kawan and Penang Science Park areas,” he said.

According to Zairil, TNB will also continue to invest in projects to improve the supply system, such as laying new cables, replacing old equipment and building automation systems. -Bernama