Penang’s average rice production highest in country for six straight years

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang legislative assembly was told today that the average yield of rice production in the state has been the highest in the country for six consecutive years since 2018.

State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperatives Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said the padi planting sector in Penang successfully yielded a total of RM190.8 million last year.

“Although rice cultivation areas throughout the year are getting smaller, Penang still maintains first place in terms of annual bulk production.

“Do not think that this small state cannot compete with much larger states, and this high production can be achieved through the state government’s initiatives in providing incentives and assistance in various forms,” he said during the winding-up session of the state assembly sitting here today.

He said this year the state government has allocated a total of RM500,000 to the State Agriculture Department under the Padi Planting Development Project to help rice farmers remain productive.

Fahmi (PKR-Pantai Jerejak) said an additional allocation of RM440,000 has been distributed to the State Agriculture Department in an effort to eradicate the spread of ‘keladi agas’ and weeds in padi fields.

He said Penang also contributes to the highest aquaculture production in the country with a total value of RM681.2 million in 2022.

“In total, RM1.18 billion in revenue was obtained through the fisheries sector in Penang for the year 2022. It should be mentioned in this assembly that Penang is in second place when it comes to marine catch,” he said.

Fahmi also said that the State Fisheries Department will further strengthen the tuna industry in Penang, with a target of 3,000 metric tonnes of tuna to be brought from the Indian Ocean via the deep water wharf in Butterworth next year. -Bernama