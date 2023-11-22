Penang sees 138% increase in tourist arrivals at LTAPP in H1, 2023

GEORGE TOWN: The number of tourist arrivals to Penang in the first half of this year (H1, 2023) via the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) showed an increase of 138.37% compared to the same period in 2022.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman, Wong Hon Wai, stated that a total of 1.68 million tourist arrivals via LTAPP were recorded in H1, 2023 compared to 705,670 during the corresponding period last year.

“Based on the data, the tourists entering through LTAPP came from more than 40 countries, with the highest number coming from Indonesia at 163,187 people, followed by Singapore (74,800), Taiwan (15,602), and China at 13,029 people.

“The state government is very concerned and committed to efforts to elevate Penang on the world stage excellently to ensure that Vision Penang 2030 can be realised. The announcement of opening the doors to international tourists starting April 1 last year has had a positive impact on the tourism sector,“ he told the Penang State Legislative Assembly today.

He was replying to an oral question from Heng Lee Lee (DAP-Berapit) regarding data on tourist arrivals to Penang in H1, 2023 by country or region.

Wong (DAP-Air Itam) said that in the state government’s efforts to enhance the tourism industry, positive developments can be seen with the increase in direct flights to Penang, among others involving Xiamen Airlines (Xiamen-Penang), Qatar Airlines (Doha-Penang), and Firefly (Bangkok-Penang).

He said these direct flights are a crucial aspect to increase the number of tourists to Penang.

“More destinations and flight options will help attract the interest of tourists from various backgrounds, and Flydubai Airlines has also announced the commencement of direct flights from Dubai to Penang in February next year,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said ongoing efforts through state government agencies such as Penang Global Tourism (PGT), Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PICEB), and tourism agencies will continue to show positive developments from time to time.

“The year 2022 recorded very positive developments in the tourism industry in Penang, and according to Tourism Malaysia information, the state recorded the presence of 5.59 million tourists, an increase of 4.26 million tourists from 2021.

“This increase is a very good sign for tourism in this state because the number of tourists visiting Penang is approaching the pre-Covid-19 pandemic figure of around 6.39 million tourists for 2019,“ he said. -Bernama