PM Anwar holds talks with King of Jordan on sidelines of extraordinary OIC Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has held a meeting with the King of Jordan King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the 8th Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) in Riyadh on Saturday.

In a posting on Facebook, Anwar said his meeting with King Abdullah took place in a relaxed and harmonious atmosphere.

“The meeting also created more opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Jordan, besides highest-level visits in 2024, as well as private sector collaboration, especially in drone technology and military cooperation.

“We also discussed the need to address the tension in the West Bank and Baitulmaqdis, especially the Israeli settlers’ aggression against the Palestinians,” he said.

The Prime Minister said they also discussed possible efforts to be taken to stop the war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis affecting innocent people in the region. - Bernama