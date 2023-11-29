PM gives positive impact on Indonesia-Malaysia ties, Asean's future

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) is making positive contributions to Indonesia-Malaysia relations, including ensuring Indonesian workers are protected in Malaysia and promoting economic cooperation for mutual growth.

“Contributions are seen at the regional cooperation level, such as the 2023 Asean Summit chaired by Indonesia,“ said political communication analyst Dr Hendri Satrio.

Hendri, who is a lecturer at Paramadina University in South Jakarta, said this when asked to comment on the changes brought by Anwar in his first year helming the Unity Government. Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Nov 24, 2022.

He said Anwar has always had a place in the minds and hearts of the Indonesian people. His appointment as prime minister has sparked optimism for democracy.

Until today, Indonesia-Malaysia relations are more than just friendship that influences each other's politics.

“We are one family, the language is almost the same and faces are the same. If we work together in the field of economy, politics and security, it is definitely of higher value compared to other countries.

“It would be good for Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to have a close relationship so that they can take advantage of the Malacca Strait to strengthen their economies.”

Other than hoping for closer cooperation, Hendri envisions Anwar's potential as a Muslim leader in Asean, where the majority of its population is Muslim, to take the region further and to develop.

He emphasised the transformative role of Muslim leaders and encouraged Anwar to continue shaping and promoting an ideal democracy in the region.

“Datuk Seri Anwar is idolized as an Islamic leader that many people in Indonesia wish for, fighting against ‘colonisation’, but yet still showing an appreciation to Islamic values.”

He voiced hope that Anwar will mould more exemplary leaders. -Bernama