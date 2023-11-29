PM, Srettha visit to Southern Thailand yields tangible progress in border development cooperation

BANGKOK: The recent visit by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to Sadao in Southern Thailand yielded tangible progress in border development cooperation.

Spokesperson for Thai government Chai Wacharonke said the visit solidified cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia in various sectors, including infrastructure development, trade, tourism, agriculture, and border security.

He said Srettha fully grasps the significance of Thailand-Malaysia bilateral relations across various dimensions.

“This meeting of Thai and Malaysian prime ministers is a continuation of our efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship. We have made concrete progress in many areas, including infrastructure development, trade facilitation, tourism and agricultural development.

“This shows the determination of the two leaders to jointly promote and develop the border areas and propel cooperation that fosters mutual benefits,” he said in a statement.

Chai said Thailand and Malaysia's leaders are committed to boosting trade and investment to fulfill their objectives, including to expedite the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cross-border transport to facilitate seamless trade and commerce between the two countries,” he said.

Chai said Thailand and Malaysia have expressed their shared hope for the expeditious completion of a crucial road link connecting the new Sadao checkpoint in Thailand with Malaysia's Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint in a bid to enhance cross-border connectivity and boosting regional economic growth.

To combat cross-border wildlife trafficking, Chai said the two prime ministers pledge close and intensive collaboration to eradicate illicit wildlife trade.

On Monday, Srettha and Anwar held a four-eyed meeting and attended a bilateral meeting.

Both leaders visited the meeting point of the road alignment project connecting the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) checkpoint in Malaysia and Sadao Custom, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, a project being implemented by both countries.

Anwar and Srettha also visited the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS in Kedah, Malaysia. -Bernama