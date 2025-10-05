Many still do not use rear seat belts despite dangers

PETALING JAYA: Rear seat passengers, although statistically facing a lower risk of injury in road crashes, are still strongly urged to use seat belts for their own safety, said Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research chairman Prof Wong Shaw Voon.

He stressed that seat belts remain the most effective safety feature in vehicles and using them is vital, regardless of seating position.

“Under normal circumstances, a car door doesn’t just fly open without someone actually opening it,” he told theSun when contacted.

However, he acknowledged that in certain situations, such as during a collision or if a car is driven recklessly, doors may indeed unlatch or swing open.

He said in such moments, the consequences could be fatal if passengers are not securely fastened.

“In critical situations, wearing a seat belt could mean the difference between life and death,” Wong said.

He also urged parents to prioritise child safety by using proper car seats when travelling with infants and toddlers.

“I understand that some may not be able to afford these seats, but vigilance is key. It’s always safer to have children in car seats rather than held in someone’s arms or left unsecured.

“Most modern vehicles also come equipped with child-lock functions, another important safety feature that every parent should be familiar with,” he added.

Wong’s comments come amid growing public concern following a series of tragic incidents in which unrestrained passengers were thrown from vehicles, resulting in fatalities.

Echoing his remarks, National Road Safety Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye emphasised that public awareness and personal responsibility remain crucial.

“Age doesn’t matter; every passenger, front or rear, should buckle up. It’s a fact seat belts save lives,” Lee said.

The former lawmaker also called on authorities to strengthen enforcement of rear seat belt regulations, saying the lack of compliance remains worrying despite ongoing public awareness campaigns.

“Too many people still think seat belts are optional in the back seat. They’re not. We’ve seen too many fatal cases in which lives could have been saved if they were buckled up,” he said.

Lee added that many of these fatalities involve children who were not properly restrained.

“I hope authorities take this issue seriously. It’s heartbreaking to read about children who died because they weren’t strapped in safely.”

He said even if a child seat is not available, parents must at the very least ensure that seat belts are fastened before driving.

Rear passengers in vehicles have been required to use seat belts since Jan 1, 2009, under the Motor Vehicles Rules (Seatbelt) (2008 Amendment).

Non-compliance can result in fines of up to RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to one year.