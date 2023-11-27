Police deny allegations of police escort for Skudai factory owner

JOHOR BAHRU: The police deny allegations that a factory owner was provided with a police escort out of her factory in Skudai, yesterday, said Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

“The Johor police refute the TikTok viral video on account @ziela85 in connection to police permission to use a police escort vehicle to escort the owner of a factory in Skudai, out of the premises.

“A check found that about 12.30 noon yesterday, there was a commotion in front of the factory involving several individuals,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He advised the public not to easily believe and spread fake news as it could cause confusion and threaten public order and urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward to facilitate the investigation.

Earlier, several viral TikTok videos showed an individual questioning the police about escorting the factory owner, who is claimed to be a Cambodian woman, out of the premises during the commotion. –Bernamapix