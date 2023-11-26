Police detain 23 suspects involved in an altercation at MBPJ Stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 23 suspects, all men, in connection with an altercation at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium near here, before a Super League match between Selangor FC and Perak FC yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects, aged between 16 and 44, were detained by a team of police officers from the Petaling Jaya police headquarters who stopped two buses that was ferrying supporters at about 5pm at the vicinity of the stadium.

“They were detained following an incident whereby five individuals aged between 19 and 22, were beaten up at 4.50pm, well before the start of the match between Selangor and Perak.

“The group had also damaged four vehicles that were parked at the stadium while one of the victims had suffered a fractured hand,” he said when contacted today.

Hussein said initial investigations revealed that a group of individuals had intended to create problems by damaging public property and hurting fans at the stadium.

He said four of the 23 suspects had previous criminal records for drug related offences and criminal offences while 12 others were positive for drugs.

Hussein added that the suspects would be remanded for four days.

A 44-second video clip and three pictures had gone viral on social media, showing a group of men damaging vehicles and public property at the stadium before the Super League match between Selangor FC and Perak FC. - Bernama