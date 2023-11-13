Police seize five motorcycles, issue 57 summonses in OP Samseng Jalanan

BALIK PULAU: The police seized five motorcycles and issued 57 summonses during the Op Samseng Jalanan which was carried out from Saturday until early this morning at various locations around the Barat Daya district here.

According to a statement from the Barat Daya District Police Headquarters, all the motorcycles were confiscated under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The operation began at 10 pm on Saturday, extended into the early hours of Sunday morning, and resumed last night until 5 am today. It targeted the locations where ‘mat rempit’ (daredevil motrocycle racers) were involved in dangerous or illegal activities, particularly at Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu, and Bayan Baru.

“In total, 57 summonses were issued for various traffic offenses. The operation was also conducted to ensure that their motorcycles comply with the specified specifications (of their machines),“ the statement said, adding that the operation also aims to ensure that motorcyclists always comply with traffic rules and the required vehicle specifications.

The statement added that the operation also focused on locations where ‘mat rempit’ engage in dangerous activities and detected drunk drivers, preventing incidents of vehicle theft, snatch theft, burglary, and other crimes.-Bernama