Prince Albert II affirms stronger Malaysia-Monaco ties with new Honorary Consulate Office

KUALA LUMPUR: Bilateral ties between Malaysia and the Principality of Monaco will be strengthened with the opening of the new Monaco Honorary Consulate Office here, said Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The Prince, who is presently in Malaysia for his first-ever state visit from November 26 to 29, underscored the importance of this diplomatic step and expressed optimism for the further growth of the two countries’ relationship.

“Monaco is indeed the epitome of an international country as people from 140 different nationalities live in the principality within two square kilometres.

“In that regard, the size of our territory has never been an impediment to our capacity to interact with the world but is in fact a strength,” said Prince Albert II in his opening remarks during the inauguration of the consulate office here, Sunday.

The Prince conveyed his hopes for the strengthening of diplomatic ties initiated over 13 years ago, emphasising that the consulate’s establishment demonstrates Monaco’s commitment to the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

The official opening ceremony, held along Jalan Ampang’s embassy row at The Ampwalk, was attended by notable figures including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco, Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Human Resources Minister, V.Sivakumar and Malaysian Ambassador to France, Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid.

Designed to foster political and economic ties, the newly furnished consulate aims to facilitate business connections, investment opportunities, and support trade missions and delegations between the Principality of Monaco and Malaysia.

The newly appointed Consul of the Principality, Datuk Seri Omar Naresh Mohan, expressed his commitment to promoting Monaco’s culture, arts, and heritage within Malaysia. He highlighted Monaco’s stable political and economic environment, providing residents with a sense of stability and security.

Omar also emphasised Monaco’s rich tradition and culture, inviting Malaysians to explore the diverse offerings of the principality.

Situated on the Mediterranean coast, Monaco is a sovereign and independent state that is one square mile in size and has a population of more than 35,000.

Famed for the Monaco Grand Prix, the principality stands out as a captivating tourist destination with its hotels and other attractions. - Bernama