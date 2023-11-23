Sanusi: Water tariff revision will provide financial relief to Kedah

BALING: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change’s proposed revision of the water tariff will provide financial relief to Kedah to make debt repayment to the federal government, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix).

He said that previously Kedah paid RM45 million annually for 45 years to the federal government and the rate has now been reduced to between RM33 million and RM35 million per year after the water management migration process.

“The last time the water tariff was increased was 10 sen in 2010...if there is a tariff increase, we will have some financial relief to pay our debts,” he said at a press conference after officiating the publicity and public participation of the Baling District Council Draft Local Plan 2035 (Replacement) today.

He was commenting on the recent statement of the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad who reportedly said that domestic water tariffs in all states will be revised early next year as some states have never done so in 40 years.

“We will wait and see to what extent the mechanism will determine the new tariff for water nationwide. Currently, each state is different, Johor has a different price while Kedah has a different price, if it can be adjusted, Alhamdulillah.

“It has been 13 years since the water tariff in Kedah was revised. If there is a slight increase, there are many things we can do, (but) we don't want to burden the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the community in Baling district should take the opportunity to make suggestions or objections regarding the Baling District Council Local Plan 2035 (Replacement) before the end of this month.

“Thus far only seven proposals/objections have been received in this district...there are not many objections in Kedah. We don't want once the project is being implemented, only then we want to protest, the culture of how we respond to a plan needs to be changed,” he said. -Bernama