Sarawak not considering lowering youth age limit for now

KUCHING: Sarawak is not considering to lower the age limit of youths from 40 years to 30 years for now, Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He added that youth-related matters are included in the concurrent list that is determined by the state, and that the experience of those aged 30 and above is still needed to balance those younger in youth associations, such as the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas).

“For instance, 70 per cent of Saberkas committee members, whether at the central of branch, are between 18 to 40, while 30 per cent of them are over 40.

“We have certain reasons to take those who are of age, and we hope they will guide the younger ones, especially in managing assets and finances,” he said in a media conference after winding up the debate for his ministry at the state assembly today.

He was commenting on Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh’s statement on Nov 23 regarding the lowering the age limit of youths to 30 years from the present 40 effective Jan 1, 2026. -Bernama