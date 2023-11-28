Sulaiman proposes emphasis on transforming state govt subsidiaries

MALACCA: The transformation of the Malacac government’s subsidiaries must be taken seriously to reduce dependence on capital injection from the state government said Lendu assemblyman Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix).

The former chief minister said a working team comprising state finance officers, related agencies and individuals with extensive experience should be set up to monitor the performance of the state subsidiaries so that they are able to return profits to the state’s coffers.

“Any (subsidiary) that is undeveloped or incompetent must be specialised. If it has to be closed, it must be closed and the staff must be transferred to another subsidiary that is developed and competitive.

“Board members must be authoritative and effectively support business development and have diversity in age and gender,“ he said during the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the Malacca State Assembly today.

He said the state government’s subsidiaries must work closely with the state government to strengthen its efforts to recover from the economic uncertainty following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the restructuring and the role of the state government’s subsidiaries should be continuously shared with the people and that all these efforts will contribute to the realisation of the government’s vision of short-term economic recovery and structural restructuring. -Bernama