PORT DICKSON: The Home Ministry (KDN) has resolved the issue of identification documents for 6,903 of the 12,101 students in mainstream education nationwide, thus far.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry always collaborated with the Ministry of Education (MOH) and the National Registration Department regarding the matter and expects to resolve the remaining issues by June.

“Our policy is clear, we will make it easier for them to obtain identification documents. They were born here and sometimes, they are children in care centres, adopted children and so on. Regardless of their status, the ministry’s commitment is to assist them in line with the spirit of Malaysia MADANI,” he said.

“We need to emphasise the ministry’s commitment to helping them after they have completed all vetting processes... They have been waiting a long time (to obtain identity cards) due to various constraints,” he told reporters after presenting an identity card (MyKad) to Nurul Arini Abdullah, 18, here today.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said that of the 12,101 cases, Sabah had the highest number of applications for identity cards involving 6,997 students, while Perlis had the lowest with 50 applications.

He said the ministry is always committed to resolving citizenship issues, including plans to amend the Citizenship Rules 1964 soon to improve related matters.

He was previously reported to have given an assurance that the ministry would resolve the issue of identification documents involving students in the country within six to 12 months, in collaboration with the MOH and relevant agencies.

Earlier, apart from handing over the MyKad to Nurul Arini, who is also an outstanding student who obtained 9As in the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, Saifuddin Nasution also presented her with a laptop, a printer and free wifi facilities for two years at her home.

“I received Nurul Arini’s application last December and the ministry’s secretary-general vetted and approved it in January. This case is an eye-opener for the ministry. We always collaborate with the MOH to address issues of students intending to further their studies but do not have the complete documentation,” he said.

Nurul Arini, when met after the event, said she was grateful to finally get her MyKad, having failed on several occasions since she was 12.

“I am an adopted child to my mother, Nuruni Basir, 61, and recently I applied for the medical field on UPUonline, but my application was rejected because I did not fulfil the criteria, including not being a citizen.

“Now that I have received my identity card, I will reapply for the course, which I am interested in. It is difficult not having an identity card... the cost of studying and other expenses are also high,” said the youngest of two siblings, who aspires to become a doctor.