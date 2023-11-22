Sultan Ibrahim confers SMIJ award to Johor MB

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today conferred the Most Exalted Order of Sultan Ibrahim Johor (First Class), the Dato’ Sri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (SMIJ) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’ to Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

According to His Majesty’s Facebook post, the investiture ceremony was held at Istana Besar here, in conjunction with the Sultan’s 65th birthday celebration ceremony.

Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah was in attendance.

Also present were Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim; his consort Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustaman and Raja Muda Johor, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim Tunku Ismail.

Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah; and the entire royal family also attended the ceremony.

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto is also conferred with The Most Honorable Order of the Crown of Johor (First Class), the Dato’ Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor (SPMJ) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

However, he was not present at the investiture, and according to the Royal Press Office, the conferment of the award to the minister will take place on a date to be determined later.

Meanwhile, at the event, Sultan Ibrahim also bestowed The Most Exalted Order of Sultan Ibrahim Johor (Second Class), the Dato’ Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ) award, which also carries the title ‘Datuk’, on four individuals.

They were Johor Deputy State Secretary (Management) Datuk Ismail Abu; Johor Syariah Chief Judge Datuk Muhammad Khaldun Mohamad Sharif; Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) vice-chancellor Profesor Datuk Dr Ruzairi Abdul Rahim. -Bernama