Textile store owner charged with abetting causing injuries to brother-in-law

KUALA LUMPUR: The owner of a popular textile store in the federal capital pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of abetting and causing grievous hurt to his brother-in-law, a former judge, last month.

Pavitar Singh Manjeet Singh, 54, was charged with conspiring with Muhammad Shahrulnizam Mohd Maimun and Muhammad Asyraf Sharin and causing severe injuries to Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh, 67, now a lawyer, using a screwdriver in an office in Solaris Dutamas, Publika, here at 12 .50 pm on Oct 19.

He is charged under Section 109 read together with Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides for a prison term of up to 20 years and which may be liable to a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub said the prosecution was not offering bail as the offence is non-bailable but should the court exercise its discretion to do so, the prosecution urged for bail to be set at RM100,000 with one surety.

Lawyer representing the accused, Jeremy Vinesh Anthony, appealed for a lesser bail on the grounds that his client is the sole breadwinner in his family.

“My client is Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa chairman who has close ties with the community and there is no possibility of him absconding. The accused cooperated with the police during his four-day detention and this is his first time to be charged in court,“ said the lawyer.

The court set bail at RM25,000 with one surety and set Dec 5 for next mention.-Bernama