UDA Carnival 2023 can bolster people’s living standard, empower entrepreneurs - Ewon

KOTA KINABALU: The UDA Carnival 2023, organised by UDA Holdings Bhd, can be a platform to improve the people’s standard of living, including empowering local entrepreneurs, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said this is evident from two main programmes featured at the carnival, namely the Ushaniaga Entrepreneur Programme and UDA Ria Property Campaign, which are in line with the company’s functions and role in shaping and modernising major cities in Malaysia.

“The Ushaniaga platform also provides opportunities for local entrepreneurs to promote their products in tandem with the ministry’s aim to empower this group, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), so that they can be competitive and resilient,” he said in a speech to launch the UDA Carnival 2023 @ Sabah here today.

Some 100 Sabah entrepreneurs are participating in the three-day carnival ending tomorrow, which is targeted to generate RM2 million in sales.

The UDA Carnival will be organised next in Perak next month. The previous carnivals in Johor and Penang saw the participation of nearly 300 entrepreneurs and achieved RM5.5 million in sales.

Ewon expressed optimism that UDA would achieve its target of attracting a total of 500 entrepreneurs and hitting a sales value of RM10 million for the four locations of the carnival.

Meanwhile, he said UDA’s Mari and Kirana programmes, aimed at helping to grow entrepreneurs’ businesses, including in Sabah, are in line with the ministry’s focus to expand MSMEs’ participation in the high-value sector, assist them in penetrating the global market, strengthen the sustainability and competitiveness of MSMEs and cooperatives, as well as boost the social entrepreneurship ecosystem to normalise social impact.

The minister urged UDA to remain productive in providing products, offering quality services and continuing to empower entrepreneurs, especially at business complexes, including upgrading the related facilities.

Meanwhile, UDA president and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Salem Kailany said the UDA Ria Property Campaign received favourable response with almost 12,000 visitors thronging to the exhibition at the previous two carnival locations.

“The company has taken proactive steps to showcase several of its properties throughout Malaysia, including the latest project in Sarawak which is suitable for all generations.

“This effort also opens up opportunities for the youths of Sabah to own properties in the peninsula and Sarawak, with attractive promotions and prizes to be won,” he said.

He also hoped that the carnival could create a network of collaboration among real estate investors to expand investments throughout the country.

UDA is a property development and asset management company under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives. - Bernama