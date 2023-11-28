Underperform: Contractors to face downgrading, company registration termination

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Road maintenance contractors in the state will face strict action including the termination of company registration if they fail to comply the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the conditions set, the Johor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh (pix) said as a corrective measure, the state government through the Johor Centre for Construction Development (JCCD) would monitor the work performance of all contractors.

“If a complaint is received and the investigation finds that the contractor does not comply with the work conditions such as exceeding the specified time period, not providing a comprehensive traffic management plan (TMP), and unsatisfactory work quality, JCCD can take action by either downgrading the company status or terminating the registration of the company.

“With the termination, the company will no longer be able to receive government projects,“ he said when replying N. Saraswati’s oral question at the fourth meeting (Johor Budget) of the Second Session of the 15th Johor Legislative Assembly at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar, here, today.

Saraswati (BN-Kemelah) had earlier asked whether monitoring would be carried out regularly or only after the road resurfacing works were completed, given that some of the roads were unevenly resurfaced thus posing a risk to light vehicles.

Mohamad Fazli said his office always receives complaints from the public, including through social media about road damage and the unsatisfactory work done by contractors.

He added that concession companies have their own patrol teams to monitor every complaint of road damage.

“These complaints are divided into two categories. The first is complaints about road damage and another is complaints about the performance of contractors in carrying out certain work, either during the process or the results of their work.

Mohamad Fazli said once a week, the patrol carried out monitoring for main roads, twice a week for protocol roads and federal roads while for local authority roads (PBT), patrols are also made twice a week.

“However, if the roads involved are long stretches, there is a high possibility that a damaged location is not monitored for a long period of time. This causes the damage to the road to go unnoticed,“ he said. -Bernama