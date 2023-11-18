UNIMAP first to deliver ‘META 2023’ graduates for TVET careers

ARAU: Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) made history by becoming the first technical university in the country to receive Malaysia’s Best for Professional TVET Certification in the 2023 Malaysia Education and TVET Awards (META 2023).

The Raja Muda of Perlis who is also UniMAP chancellor, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said one of the success factors was the university’s focus on high-impact Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes in advanced technological fields such as the electrical and electronics sector, especially the semiconductor industry.

“UniMAP through the establishment of the TVET Centre has a huge responsibility in developing quality human capital and empowering UniMAP students,“ he said at the 18th UniMAP Convocation today.

Also present at the convocation was UniMAP vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli.

The Raja Muda said the focus of TVET UniMAP is to empower students with knowledge, soft skills and technical skills (hard skills), to increase the marketability of its human capital in line with the needs of industry players and make TVET the main choice of the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said the proud achievement of UniMAP graduates would be an advantageous starting point in their careers to achieve greater success.

“I wish you all continued success in whatever field you venture into. Congratulations to the parents, guardians and families who willingly sacrificed time, money and tribulations to ensure that the graduates start out with excellence.

“...not forgetting the UniMAP educators who play an important role in teaching and producing human capital that has integrity, identity, and strong leadership qualities to become leaders of the nation,“ said the chancellor.

A total of 3,555 UniMAP graduates will receive their scrolls in the four-day convocation, among whom 2,657 will receive their Bachelor’s Degree.

There will be 67 PhD graduates, 121 Master’s, 551 diploma graduates and 159 PDCE (Professional Development and Continuing Education) graduates. - Bernama