Zahid to rest after surgery before returning to 'office'

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is currently resting as advised by his doctor before returning to work.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this through a post on Facebook today.

He thanked everyone who prayed for his health following a recent surgery.

“Thank you again to everyone who prayed for me and gave me support. May Allah SWT make all matters easier and place us all in His mercy and love. Amin,“ he said.

On Sunday, Ahmad Zahid's daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid said her father was in good health after undergoing a surgical procedure on Thursday (Nov 16). -Bernama