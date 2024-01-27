10 individuals arrested from drug trafficking: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The police busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of 10 individuals at the Jalan Syed Putra area last Wednesday.

Wangsa Maju deputy police chief DSP Norhisham Mustapar said the police also confiscated various types of drugs, namely Erimin pills (432 gm), marijuana (5,420 gm), methamphetamine (254 gm) and heroin (326 gm).

He said the police also seized a Perodua Axia car and a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle.

Six of the suspects tested positive for drugs, he said, adding that all the 10 suspects are on remand for six days until Jan 30, he said in a statement today.-Bernama