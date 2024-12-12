KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the latest Concerts and Events In Malaysia (CEMI) incentive aims to attract international artistes and bigger events to the country, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said through Budget 2025, the Ministry of Communications allocated RM10 million as a bidding grant to attract more concerts and events featuring foreign artistes, thereby boosting the entertainment industry and giving a big impact to the national economy.

“I think for FIMI (Film Incentives in Malaysia) there is much highlight on this but regarding incentives for concerts, there has not been much highlight on it. I think (this incentive) is more exciting because for FIMI it is an existing policy, so it is not a new thing.

“In the view of the ministry, we want to make Malaysia a more popular destination for us to organise concerts or events involving foreign stars... We believe that the concert industry has very high potential because the multiplier effect in the economy is very large,“ she said after attending the Malaysia and Women Forum 2024 here today.

Teo said last year saw 280 concerts involving foreign artistes held in Malaysia and the number increased to 292 concerts this year.

“For these two years, the concert industry has contributed RM1.47 billion to the national economy,“ she said, adding that the Ministry of Communications has received 35 applications to hold concerts of foreign artistes next year and that number is expected to reach for the stars.