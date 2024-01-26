10 more opposition MPs expected to declare support for Anwar, Bukit Gantang MP claims

PUCHONG: Bukit Gantang member of parliament Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal today claimed that 10 more opposition MPs will declare their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the support, to be declared before the opening of the next Parliament session on Feb 26, would particularly involve Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs from Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor and Melaka.

“In general, members of parliament from Perikatan Nasional, especially from Bersatu, feel very disappointed and unappreciated and are not taken care of by the party, as until today Bersatu has no clear direction.

“Bersatu rarely calls its members of parliament for discussions and how it can help its MPs keep their seats,“ he told a press conference here today

He said financial problems were a major factor because every MP had promised to protect he interests of their constituents, but after more than a year, no assistance had been given by the party.

Meanwhile, Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz called on Bersatu MPs to immediately lend their support to Anwar so that development plans implemented by the federal administration could be carried out in their areas.

So far, Bersatu MPs who have declared support for Anwar are Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz, Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr. Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan). - Bernama