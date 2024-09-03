1,000 health enforcement personnel to monitor Ramadan bazaars

KUALA NERUS: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will mobilize about 1,000 of its enforcement personnel to monitor the preparation and cleanliness of food at the Ramadan bazaars throughout the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry will also work with the local government authorities to ensure the cleanliness of food and bazaars, as well as ensure all the food handlers involved have been vaccinated against Typhoid.

“Those who go to (Ramadan) bazaars also need to know about identifying the quality and safety of food sold such as observing the physical condition of the food and the smell to ensure the food is not stale,” he told reporters after opening the Terengganu Wellness Hub at the Seberang Takir Health Clinic grounds, here today.

The ministry, he said, would also place a special QR code platform at all Ramadan bazaars to make it easier for the public to channel reports or complaints.

Meanwhile, Dr Dzulkefly also reminded the public to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the fasting month.

Although the ministry does not expect an explosion of COVID-19 cases, appropriate measures such as wearing a face mask is necessary, he said.

“Do not go to crowded places, like the Ramadan bazaar, if you are unwell or have symptoms such as coughing,“ he said. - Bernama