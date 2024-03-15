10,000 vacancies at Perkeso's MYFutureJobs Women's Career Carnival

KUALA LUMPUR: Perkeso's 2024 MYFutureJobs Women's Career Carnival is offering up to 10,000 vacancies for job hunters.

The Social Security Organisation said more than 50 employers are participating in the March 14-16 carnival at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

“Various prospective employers, including major industry players such as RHB, HSBC, UOA Group, DHL, Co-opbank Pertama and Habib Group, and many more, are also participating in the carnival to find new talent to fill job vacancies.

“... with various levels of positions requiring qualifications starting from Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates up to a Master’s degree with an estimated 60 per cent of the positions offered are for the executives group,“ Perkeso said in a statement.

In addition, Perkeso also said that they provide various career-related services under MYFutureJobs, the country's official employment portal, to job seekers who are still determining their desired career direction.

“Among them are career counselling, techniques of resume preparation, job-matching services, marketability briefings and...the offer of flexible working hours with reasonable wages that are also ready to be filled for job seekers,“ read the statement.

Other activities include a briefing on the Housewives' Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) in conjunction with International Women's Day, exhibitions of government agencies and training providers, and free health checks, it said.

According to Perkeso statistics, from 2020 to Feb 29, 2,547,724 job seekers were registered on the MYFutureJobs portal, with around 52.21 per cent (1,330,580) being women.

Meanwhile, in the same period, 1,016,583 job seekers managed to secure employment, with 47.62 per cent (484,088) comprising women.