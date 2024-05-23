11 held for breaking into govt buildings, schools in Kedah, Perak

ALOR SETAR: Police successfully busted the ‘Geng Capang’ by arresting 11 individuals including three women who are believed to be active in breaking into government buildings and schools in Kedah and Perak.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said all the suspects, aged 17 to 41, from Baling, were arrested in four separate locations on Tuesday.

“The gang believed to be active since the beginning of this year. It targeted government buildings and schools by cutting the back fence of the building before entering the administrative office. They would steal electronic equipment such as laptops and mobile phones.

“They did this activity in the morning, maybe they knew the level of security at that time was low...with the arrest of all these suspects, we have successfully solved 25 cases of breaking into government buildings and schools in Kedah and two in Perak,” he said at a press conference at the Kedah contingent police headquarters today.

He said that police also seized three cars used to carry out the criminal activities as well as 20 mobile phones, six tablets, three cameras and several other items.

“Further checks found that all of them have past criminal records and eight of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine. All of them were remanded until this Saturday to assist in the investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fisol said according to statistics from January to early May this year, a total of 22 schools and 11 government buildings in five districts in Kedah were reported to have been broken into and government-owned items such as laptops, tablets and several other items were stolen.