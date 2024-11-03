125-year-old SK St Paul admits female students for first time

SEREMBAN: The 125-year-old Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) St Paul here turned into a coed school when 10 girls registered for the new school session today.

The school’s Board of Governors chairman, Dr Mahadevan Deva Tata, said the admission of female pupils had been an initiative long sought due to the declining number of students over the past five years.

“Usually, there are over 100 Year One students, but for the past five years, it has decreased to about 70 students only. So, the former headmaster wanted us to do something because we don’t want this school to close down due to a lack of students. We need to make changes before the situation worsens.

“Most parents who sent their daughters here also have sons studying in this school. Many want to register for Year Two and Three, but we are only accepting Year One for now,“ he said when met by reporters here today.

Headmistress E. Margret said girls account for about 10 per cent of the 102 Year One students this year but their percentage is expected to increase in the future.

“We want changes for their future success; today I see them happy and excited to come to school. There are no objections from parents; our goal is to increase the number of students in this school,“ she added.

Year One student Ashley Vianna Mattheus said she was excited to attend school today to meet new friends.

“I woke up at 6 am and had breakfast before my father dropped me off at school. I am a bit nervous because it’s a new school session but I’m glad to meet many friends,“ said the seven-year-old girl.

Negeri Sembilan Education director Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin said 174,110 primary and secondary school students started the new school session in the state today. - Bernama