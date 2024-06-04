14 houses destroyed in fire at Kampung Tikandis in Nabawan

NABAWAN: Firefighters travelled almost 90 kilometres (km) deep into Sabah’s interior to put out a fire that torched 14 houses in Kampung Tikandis in Nabawan district today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Shellverinus Julius said the team of firefighters did their best to get to the fire after receiving a distress call at 9.16 am, but encountered difficulty in accessing the area as road conditions did not allow a fire rescue tender engine to get to the scene.

“Due to untarred, damaged and narrow road conditions, only the Fire Rescue Vehicle Triton managed to arrive at the scene to put out the fire, which we managed to control at 11.30 using open water tanks and water from the river,” he told reporters here today.

The fire completely destroyed 14 houses and operations ended at 2.30 pm, with no casualties reported, he added.