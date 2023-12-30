14 new Covid-19 cases in Kelantan, Terengganu relief centres - Dzulkefly

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 14 new COVID-19 cases have been detected among flood evacuees in temporary relief centres, with nine in Kelantan and five in Terengganu.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the cases were categorised as sporadic with 12 showing mild symptoms and treated at the relief centres or at home, while two cases required hospital admission.

He said as a result of daily disease control and prevention measures at relief centres, the Health Ministry (MOH) has detected 183 cases of skin infection, 125 cases of acute respiratory infection, seven cases of conjunctivitis, and three cases of acute gastroenteritis.

“All the cases are stable and they have been given outpatient treatment at the relief centres. There were no reported mental health cases referred to counsellors or medical experts,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulkefly said the conjunctivitis outbreak reported on Tuesday at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tinggi relief centre in Pasir Mas, Kelantan affecting five out of the 15 people exposed to the condition, has been brought under control through treatment, education, and isolation.

He also said that 51 health facilities were affected by the floods, namely 23 in Kelantan, 11 in Terengganu and 17 in Pahang.

Of the total, 34 health facilities were still operating as usual, while 16 had moved to alternative facilities and one could not operate due to being cut off by the floods.

“The public can still get treatment at health facilities, including alternative ones. MOH advises the public to always be alert, adhere to instructions from authorities, and take precautionary measures.

“MOH will continue to monitor the flood situation in the affected states and ensure appropriate disease prevention and control measures, as well as provide uninterrupted health services,” he said. - Bernama