160 MPs participate in debate on motion of thanks for Royal Address

KUALA LUMPUR: The debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address, which started on Feb 27, ended yesterday with the participation of 160 Members of Parliament (MPs).

The government and opposition MPs raised various issues, including education, economy, cost of living, tourism, and the development of Sabah and Sarawak during the seven-day debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

Based on the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, the relevant ministers will have four days starting next Monday (March 11) to reply to the various issues raised.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the two-week sitting occurred during the second week on the possibility of Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) being suspended from parliamentary proceedings for six months after accusing the prime minister of abuse of power.

As stated in the Dewan Rakyat order paper last Tuesday (March 5) Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Zahid will introduce the motion to suspend Wan Saiful after the oral question and answer session.

In the motion, Wan Saiful was also alleged to have used the name of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to influence the Dewan Rakyat.

However, before Ahmad Zahid put forward the motion, Wan Saiful apologised for his actions.

Following that, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development withdrew the motion.

The First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will last for 19 days until March 27.-Bernama