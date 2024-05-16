MAVCOM revokes My Jet's Air service licence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) has revoked My Jet Xpress Airlines Sdn Bhd’s (My Jet) air service licence (ASL) effective from May 2, 2024.

It was a direct result of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) revoking My Jet’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) No. 40.

The revocation of the ASL by the commission is in accordance with subsection 43(3) of the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 [Act 771], which states that if an air service licensee no longer holds a valid AOC from CAAM, that the ASL issued to them shall be deemed revoked from the date the air service licensee ceases to hold an AOC.

With the revocation of the ASL, My Jet shall not undertake to carry by air or use any aircraft for the carriage of passengers, mail or cargo for hire or reward over domestic or international routes. If the airline continues to provide such services, it will have committed an offence under Act 771.

ALSO READ: Mavcom suspends MYAirline’s air service licence

MAVCOM executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said the aviation industry is filled with challenges, and only companies with a robust commercial foundation and depth can sustain long-term operations.

“The commission’s evaluation process is thorough and rigorous, assessing and reviewing all licence or permit applications based on specific criteria. The commission strives to ensure that only companies that fulfil these requirements are permitted to operate,” he said in a statement today.

On Sept 9, 2021, the commission approved the renewal of a 48-month ASL to My Jet from Oct 1, 2021 to Sept 30, 2025, with specific conditions imposed by the commission to be complied with by the airline.

On July 5, 2023, the commission issued a show-cause letter to My Jet, raising concerns about its non-compliance with the conditions attached to its ASL. The commission took further action on Nov 1, 2023, suspending My Jet’s ASL for a period of six months with immediate effect until April 30, 2024.

ALSO READ: MAVCOM revises Passenger Service Charges, to take effect from June 1

My Jet, formerly Neptune Air, was established in 1970 as a cargo airline based in Kuala Lumpur and in 2018, it underwent a restructuring and emerged as My Jet Xpress Airlines.

Operating from its primary base at KL International Airport, the carrier offered cargo services as well as cargo aircraft wet and dry leasing services.