17 China TVET institutions agree to provide 2,000 training quotas to M’sian students

KUALA LUMPUR: Seventeen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in China have agreed to join the Malaysia-China Institute (MCI) and provide 2,000 training places for Malaysian TVET students this year to improve their skills.

National Organisation of Skilled Workers (PKPB) secretary-general Mohammad Rizan Hassan (pix) said the training opportunities offered cover various technological fields, including electric vehicles (EV), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), solar, information technology and machining.

This agreement was reached during the Malaysia-China Vocational Education Seminar jointly organised by PKPB and TANG International Education (China) in Beijing, China, recently, he said in a statement today.

At the seminar, PKPB adviser Manndzri Nasib was also appointed as the MCI chief coordinator.

On his appointment, Manndzri said in the same statement that the commitment of the institutions in China was a “gift” in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China this year, which is expected to remain strong through joint efforts in various fields.

The establishment of the MCI was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Nov 9 during Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng’s official visit to Malaysia to mark the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. -Bernama