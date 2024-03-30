23 locations in Pahang selected for Makmur Aidilfitri 2024 Sale

KUANTAN: A total of 23 locations throughout Pahang have been chosen for the Makmur Aidilfitri 2024 Sales Programme in the state, which is aimed at reducing the burden and cost of living for the people, especially in preparing for the Aidilfitri celebration.

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said essential goods would be sold and subsidised by the state government at between 15 and 30 percent off the original selling price through this sales programme.

“The Makmur Sale will be held for five days from April 3 to 7, 2024, involving several premises (supermarkets and halls) in 23 locations throughout Pahang.

“I hope the people of Pahang will take this opportunity to together to make the Makmur Aidilfitri 2024 Sales Programme a success, which will undoubtedly benefit everyone,“ he said in a statement today.

A total of 11 districts are involved in the sale, namely Bera, Bentong, Temerloh, Jerantut on April 3 and 4, while Kuantan, Raub, Lipis, Cameron Highlands (April 5 and 6), and Pekan, Maran, and Rompin on April 6 and 7.

The menteri besar said the organisation of this Makmur Sale is coordinated by State Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang, in collaboration with the Local Authorities (PBT) and participating supermarkets.