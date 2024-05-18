Suspect in Ulu Tiram police station attack not linked to terrorist group - IGP

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have identified the male suspect who attacked the Ulu Tiram Police Station on Friday and confirmed that he has no links to any terrorist groups.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain clarified that the initial statement of the suspect being a member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) was based on his father’s involvement with the terrorist group.

Razarudin explained that data from the Royal Malaysia Police revealed that the suspect’s 62-year-old father was a member of JI.

“The suspect is not affiliated with any terrorist groups and has no connection to JI. He is not involved in terrorism,“ Razarudin said when contacted by Bernama, adding that the motive behind the attack has yet to be determined.

Earlier, during a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the 21-year-old man had acted alone.

Saifuddin explained that the police’s initial findings, based on interviews with 46 individuals related to the incident, indicated that the local man’s actions were not connected to any organised group.

“The attacker acted alone, what we call a ‘lone wolf’. He was driven by certain motivations that (only) he understood, as he did not mingle with others,“ he said.

At 2.45 am on Friday, two police officers, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed after being attacked by a man wielding a machete. Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured by a gunshot.

Police arrested five family members of the suspect, aged 19 to 62, along with two other individuals, all of whom have been remanded for seven days to assist with the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.