PM Anwar witnesses six MOU exchanges between Malaysia, Uzbekistan

SAMARKAND: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday witnessed six Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exhanges between Malaysia and Uzbekistan here relating to cooperation between both countries in various fields.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU) signed an MoU to strengthen and develop trade promotion cooperation between Malaysia and Uzbekistan as well as to exchange trade information, while

The second MoU is between Sunview Sdn Bhd and Yashil Energiya” LLC for the installation of solar panels with a total capacity of up to 50 mW for social organisation buildings and government offices in Uzbekistan, while University Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) and Tashkent State University of Economics (TSUE) plan to collaborate in the education sector, especially to jointly develop collaborative programmes and provide opportunities and support for students in their professional and career development.

Both universities will also promote institutional exchanges by inviting faculty, staff and students from the partner institution besides to collaborate in education programmes and share knowledge and organise joint research, consultancy projects and other academic activities.

TSUE will also collaborate with Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) in the exchange of faculty, joint research activities and publication, academic Programme (Double Degree, Masters and Doctorate level).

Besides this, UUM will collaborate with the Banking and Finance Academy (BFA), and offer its Master of Business Management (MBM) programme while BFA will allow the transfer of credits to their own MBA programme upon the completion of the UUM MBM programme.

The exchange of MoUs, which was held at the Silk Road Samarkand Complex, was also witnessed by Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

Anwar is currently in Uzbekistan for a three-day official visit that began with his arrival in Tashkent on Friday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar are part of the Malaysian delegation accompanying the Prime Minister.