27,344 pigs infected with ASF culled in Penang last year

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A total of 27,344 African Swine Fever-infected pigs worth RM29.5 million were culled in Penang last year.

Penang Veterinary Services Department (DVS) director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab said the livestock was owned by 20 pig farmers in Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan.

“ASF was traced in the state from Jan 3, 2023 until March 15, 2023 and, during this period, we culled a total of 27,344 pigs infected with ASF.

“However, monitoring and enforcement by the DVS will be continued from time to time at all 160 pig farms and abattoirs statewide to ensure there are no more cases of ASF.

On Jan 13, 2023, Penang declared the ASF in the state a disaster situation after cases were detected at five more pig farms, taking the total to seven commercial pig farms. -Bernama