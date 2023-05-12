3,260 flood victims in Pasir Mas tonight, four PPS closed

KOTA BHARU: Fair weather conditions have enabled flood water to recede in several areas in the Pasir Mas district and further reduce the number of flood victims to 3,260 people from 989 families as of 8 tonight compared to 5,802 victims from 1,1813 families this evening.

According to Social Welfare Department (JKM) disaster info portal, four temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have also been closed compared to 13 that were operating this afternoon.

The PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi is housing 590 victims from 108 families, SK Gual To’Deh (792 victims from 258 families), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok (153 victims from 41 families) and SMK Baroh Pial (664 victims from 240 families).

Three more PPS, namely SK Kedai Tanjong is sheltering 58 victims from 18 families, SK Gual Periok (256 victims from 75) and Madrasah Tasek Bakong (82 victims from 23 families).

A total of 320 victims from 119 families are taking shelter at Mukim Padang Licin Mosque while SK Sri Kiambang houses 345 victims from 107 families.

Meanwhile, according to the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is still above the danger level with a reading of 9.13 metres (m) compared to the normal level of 5m.

Two more rivers passed the warning level, namely Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat with a reading of 2.27m compared to the normal level of 0.7m and Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai recorded 20.03 m compared to the normal level of 17m. ​–Bernama