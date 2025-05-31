SHAH ALAM: Police are investigating the attempt to organise a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) programme believed to be taking place in Petaling Jaya on June 21.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said his team had detected a post on social media believed to be made by the youth wing of a political party planning to organise the programme.

He said so far, his team had received 21 police reports lodged at 11 district police headquarters by non-governmental organisaitons (NGOs) and the public opposing the organisation of this event.

“Investigations are being conducted under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Bukit Aman,“ he said in a statement today.

Hussein also reminded the public and any individuals not to participate in the programme, which is seen as exceeding the sensitivity of the people and violating the country’s laws that do not support any form of LGBT practices within the country.

He also said that any party that remains adamant can be subjected to strict action through legal provisions such as Section 298A of the Penal Code, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The police will continue to monitor this development and take appropriate action to ensure public order and to comply with the country’s laws,“ he added.