35% salary hike in 2007 only involves lower grade civil servants - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The salary increases for civil servants up to 35 per cent in 2007 only involved those in the lower grade of the support group 2, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“For those who spread the 35 per cent raise in 2007...they only read the headlines referring to civil servants of grade 1 in the support group 2.

“In 2007, grade 1 civil servants had a monthly income of RM800. The economic situation was different (then)...If we want to bring it up, we must be fair, the context is different,” he told reporters after opening the Pakatan Harapan (PH) office yesterday.

During the National Labour Day celebration this morning, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the more than 13 per cent salary hike for civil servants, among the highest in history.

The Unity Government spokesperson said the highest group of civil servants in 2007 only received a raise of about 7.5 per cent.

“If we want to compare, that’s the context; the 35 per cent (at that time) was only a quarter of the full story. The figure mentioned by the prime minister today is higher than the last time the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) was reviewed. Anyway, starting from Dec 1, civil servants will receive higher salaries,” he added.