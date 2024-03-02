37 escaped detainees re-arrested as of 6pm today - Perak police chief

TAPAH: A total of 37 detainees who escaped from the Bidor Immigration Depot last Thursday have been re-arrested as of 6 am today.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said 13 of them were found hiding in a farm at an Orang Asli settlement of Kampung Senta near here and were taken to the Tapah District Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, told a press conference earlier today, that 10 illegal immigrants who escaped from the Immigration depot last Thursday had been re-arrested.

Two of them were detained at the Batu Melintang Mosque, where they went to seek water from congregants. The locals then informed the police of their presence.

A total of 131 detainees consisting of Rohingya, Myanmar and Bangladeshi nationals were reported to have escaped from the Bidor Immigration Depot at 9.50 pm last Thursday.

One of them was believed to have been killed in a road accident at KM335 of the North-South Expressway. - Bernama