A man in China recently discovered a shocking secret in his new home, said to be in the basement unbeknownst to him.

The young man, identified as Li, said he purchased a secondhand house in a city center for nearly 2 million yuan (RM1.2 million) in 2018.

Sinar Harian reported that Li found the previous owner in the property’s hidden basement after seven years, discovered by accident after noticing a concealed door at the back of a staircase leading to the space.

Upon finding the basement, Li noticed clear signs of someone living there, leaving an unsettling feeling.

He also alleged that the previous owner, identified as Zhang, did not inform him of the basement’s existence when he bought the house.

Zhang then claimed the basement was not included in the property handover and insisted it remained her personal space.

However, Li asserted that the basement was part of his property since he had already fully paid for the house and decided to take the matter to court.

Ultimately, the court sided with Li, ordering Zhang to pay compensation and certifying the legitimacy of Li’s ownership of the basement.