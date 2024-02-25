455 vehicles inspected, 166 summonses issued in special Penang integrated Ops

BUTTERWORTH: A total of 455 vehicles were checked and 166 summonses issued in the Special Integrated Operation conducted on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR), here last night.

Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) in a statement today said the joint operation with the Department of Environment (DOE) and the state’s National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) was carried out starting at 10 pm and ending four hours later.

“In the operation, a total of 455 vehicles were inspected and actions were taken against 106 vehicles where a total of 166 summonses were issued for various offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 and its regulations.

“DOE also issued three inspection instruction notices and two compounds,“ according to the statement.

The statement said the operation was carried out with the aim of disciplining vehicle owners and road users to obey the rules and laws in force as well as maintaining safety for other road users.

According to the statement, continuous enforcement will be carried out from time to time to ensure the safety of road users is guaranteed in addition to enhancing the level of Perception Of Being Caught (POBC) among other road users. - Bernama