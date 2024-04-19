49 foreigners nabbed for overstaying, not having valid travel documents

PADANG BESAR: The Immigration Department arrested 49 foreigners at a construction site here early this morning on suspicions of overstaying and not having valid travel documents.

Perlis Immigration director Khairul Amin Talib said the foreigners, 44 Bangladeshi men and one Bangladeshi woman, three Indonesians, and one Indian national, all aged between 19 to 54, were arrested during a raid at the construction site of Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Perlis Phase 1, Bukit Chabang around 1.10 am, and have been placed at the Kuala Perlis Immigration detention depot for investigation.

“A total of 101 foreigners were checked, with 49 of them arrested for not having valid documents and overstaying,” he said in a statement today.

The foreigners will be investigated under Section 6(1)(c), Section 15(1)(c), Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, he added.