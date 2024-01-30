50 witnesses to testify in Wan Saiful’s money laundering, graft trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 50 prosecution witnesses will be called to testify in the money laundering and corruption trial of former Bersatu Information chief, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, in connection with the Jana Wibawa project, at the Sessions Court, here.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Rasyidah Murni Azmi informed the matter during case management before Judge Rozina Ayob, today.

“Most of the witness statements are quite long, so the proceedings (trial) depend on cross-examinations by the defence,“ said Rasyidah Murni, who handled the case with DPP Nor Diana Nor Azwa.

Lawyer Chetan Jethwani, who represents the Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament, said that the defence team has not received the witness statements from the prosecution, but has received four bundles of documents related to the case, and hopes that the witness statements can be provided to them soon, to prepare before the trial begins.

Rozina said that the trial dates - March 25 to 27; April 29 and 30; and May 20 and 21; June 19 to 21; June 24 and 25; July 10 to 12 and Aug 8 and 9 - are maintained, apart from setting additional trial dates on Aug 19 to 23.

It is understood that among the witnesses who will be called are employees of banks and the Malaysian Companies Commission, as well as politicians.

Wan Saiful, 47, allegedly solicited bribes from one Lian Tan Chuan, as an inducement to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd secure the RM232 million ‘Central Spine Road: Sertik to East Coast Highway Interchange’ project from the government, at the pre-qualification stage.

He is also accused of accepting RM6,962,694.54 in cash for himself, through his company WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd’s CIMB Bank account, from the Maybank Islamic account belonging to Nepturis, as a reward for helping the company obtain a Letter of Acceptance for the project.

The two offences were allegedly committed at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana, here, on April 2022, and at CIMB Bank Bukit Tunku Branch, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku, here, between July 8 and Sept 30, 2022.

Wan Saiful was also charged with 18 counts of money laundering, involving RM5.59 million, by transferring and using the illegal proceeds to pay for the purchase of a Ford Ranger vehicle, making payments to the Malaysian National Sports Council and transferring money to several company accounts, including one belonging to Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Bukit Tunku Branch, here, between Aug 12 and Nov 13, 2022, and the charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. -Bernama